Police investigating online racist abuse of Arsenal’s Saka

LONDON (AP) — Police in London are investigating a racially aggravated tweet about Bukayo Saka that was posted after the Arsenal midfielder’s missed penalty in a Premier League game. A message posted on Twitter soon after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday showed Saka with his face made to look like a monkey. The words alongside read: “This clown has cost us the league.” Another Twitter user tagged the Metropolitan Police and said the message was a hate crime. The force says it has already been reported and is being investigated. The account of the person who posted the message is no longer publicly viewable.

