Real Madrid beats Chelsea, reaches Champions League semis

LONDON (AP) — Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons. The defending champions beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to complete a 4-0 aggregate win in the quarterfinals. But it could have been a much more difficult night for the Spanish giants if Chelsea had converted a host of chances in a spirited fightback in the second leg. N’Golo Kante failed to convert clear openings in each half with the score still goalless. And former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to beat away a close range effort from Marc Cucurella just before the break.

