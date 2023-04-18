Russia excluded from men’s basketball at 2024 Olympics

MIES, Switzerland (AP) — Basketball’s international governing body FIBA says Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men’s Olympic basketball tournament in Paris next year. The decision was widely expected since FIBA has suspended Russia’s teams from international play since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year. The International Olympic Committee favors allowing individual athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete as neutrals. The IOC does not support Russians and Belarusians competing in sports as national teams. FIBA says Russia’s place at the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments this year will be given to Bulgaria based on world rankings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.