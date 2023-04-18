US striker Dike needs Achilles surgery, out for 6-9 months

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion says United States striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for up to nine months because of an Achilles tendon injury. West Brom says Dike will require surgery to repair a full rupture of the Achilles in his right leg. The club estimates Dike will be out for six to nine months. The 22-year-old Dike was injured during West Brom’s 2-1 win at Stoke in the second-division Championship on Saturday. Dike missed last year’s World Cup because of injury.

