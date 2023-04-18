Vandalized snooker table reclothed, back in play at worlds

A snooker table vandalized by a climate activist during a match at the world championship has been reclothed and is back in play at the Crucible Theatre. The green baize on Table 1 at the venue in England turned orange at the start of the evening session on Monday when a protestor interrupted a match by jumping on the table and releasing a packet of powder. The match between English players Robert Milkins and Joe Perry was abandoned and the previously pristine cloth needed to be replaced. There was no visible sign of any orange powder when Jack Lisowski and Noppon Saengkham began their first-round match on the same table in Tuesday’s morning session.

