Vikings’ seasoned safety Smith happy to be back and help out
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The offseason departure of several prominent Minnesota Vikings players made Harrison Smith have to consider leaving himself as long as he wanted to stay in the game at all. The opportunity to return for a 12th year in the NFL with the only team he’s ever known far outweighed the downside of taking a pay cut. Smith was also motivated to work with a revered new defensive coordinator in Brian Flores. The 34-year-old Smith will likely play again next to third-year safety Camryn Bynum. Smith has made it a priority to mentor Bynum and 2022 first-round draft pick Lewis Cine.