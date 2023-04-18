Walls hits two HRs, Bradley dazzles, Rays beat Reds 10-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Taylor Walls homered twice and drove in four runs and rookie Taj Bradley dazzled in his second start as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-0. Yandy Diaz hit a three-run homer and Randy Arozarena also went deep as the Rays handed Reds lefty Nick Lodolo his first loss. Bradley struck out nine. His 17 combined strikeouts in his first two career starts are the most for a Rays pitcher, surpassing Andy Sonnanstine’s previous club record of 15 Ks in 2007.

