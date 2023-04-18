Warriors in rare territory, trail Kings 2-0 in NBA playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors had gone 27 consecutive playoff series during the Stephen Curry era without falling behind 2-0. Steve Kerr hadn’t seen it, either, since he began coaching the team in 2014-15. Now, the defending NBA champions will need a mighty comeback and perhaps without emotional leader Draymond Green. Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 114-106 defeat at Golden 1 Center and could face discipline by the league. Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings is on Thursday in San Francisco.

