Fan suing Wizards’ Beal over alleged postgame incident

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being sued by a fan who claims the NBA star struck the side of his head with his hand and knocked his hat off after a March game at Orlando. Kyler Briffa filed the lawsuit this week in circuit court in Orange County, Florida. Briffa claims he and a friend were at the March 21 game. The suit says fans with courtside seats were allowed to enter the team tunnel as players left the court. The suit claims after Beal walked past, Briffa’s friend made a comment about losing a bet on the game, and Beal walked back toward Briffa and struck the side of his head, knocking his hat off.

