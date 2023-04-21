Alonso hits majors-best 10th homer, Lucchesi wins in return

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his majors-leading 10th homer with a two-run drive in the fifth to back lefty Joey Lucchesi’s triumphant return to the majors pitching back home nearly two years after Tommy John surgery, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 7-0. Lucchesi struck out nine, walked two and allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings in his first appearance since June 18, 2021. He became the first Mets pitcher to work into the seventh this season.

