Alvarez lifts Astros over Braves in matchup of last 2 champs

ATLANTA (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 in a matchup of the last two World Series champions. With the score 4-4, Alvarez pulled a cutter to right-center for his fifth home run this season. Braves closer A.J. Minter gave up his first home run this season. Hector Neris earned the win with a perfect eighth inning for the 2022 champions. Ryan Pressley got his first save this season.

