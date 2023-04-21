A’s end 7-game skid on Diaz’s pinch-hit HR in 9th vs Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jordan Diaz’s first big league homer in the ninth inning powered the Oakland Athletics to a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers that ended a seven-game losing streak. Diaz was appearing in his 17th major league game. He homered on a 1-2 pitch from Will Smith with one out to help the A’s rally from a four-run, first-inning deficit. Zach Jackson pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win. Jeurys Familia worked a scoreless ninth for his first save this season. Tony Kemp also homered for Oakland. Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer for the second consecutive game for Texas, which had its four-game winning streak stopped.

