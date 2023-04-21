Bethancourt, Lowe homer in 9th, Rays beat White Sox 8-7

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Christian Bethancourt hit a leadoff homer in the ninth and Brandon Lowe followed with a walkoff two-run shot off Reynaldo López to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Chicago White Sox 8-7. Harold Ramírez had a two-run homer off Michael Kopech during a four-run first for the Rays, who matched the 2019 Seattle Mariners as the only teams since 1901 to homer in each of their first 20 games. Chicago lead 7-4 in the fourth after Eloy Jiménez hit his first home run this year, but Chicago lost for the seventh time in nine games.

