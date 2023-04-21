Bruins reclaim home-ice edge, top Panthers 4-2 in Game 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots and the Boston Bruins topped the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Nick Foligno also had goals for Boston, which reclaimed home-ice advantage and took a 2-1 lead in the series. Alex Lyon stopped 23 of 26 shots for Florida, the Pastrnak goal with 11:28 remaining chasing him and having Florida send in Sergei Bobrovsky. Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida,

