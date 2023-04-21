Skip to Content
Clark-Hossler team keeps slim lead at Zurich Classic

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler shot a 5-under 67 in alternate-shot play to maintain a one-shot lead through the second round of the Zurich Classic. Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele made the biggest move of the day. They rocketed up the leaderboard with a 9-under 63. That was the best score of the round by three strokes and left them at 14-under 130 — two shots behind Clark and Hossler. Cantlay and Schauffele shot 6-under 30 on their first nine. That was a tournament record for nine holes in alternate shot.

