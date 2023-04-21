Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:25 PM

Gallen continues scoreless streak, D-backs top Padres 9-0

KTVZ

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen threw seven innings of two-hit ball to run his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings, Gabriel Moreno had three hits and three RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-0. Gallen retired 14 straight Padres at one point, plowing through their star-packed lineup with a mid-90s heater and pinpoint control. His scoreless streak is currently the longest in the majors. Miguel Castro pitched a spotless eighth and Joe Mantiply handled the ninth. San Diego’s Seth Lugo gave up two runs on six hits over six innings and took the loss.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content