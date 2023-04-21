Gallen continues scoreless streak, D-backs top Padres 9-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen threw seven innings of two-hit ball to run his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings, Gabriel Moreno had three hits and three RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-0. Gallen retired 14 straight Padres at one point, plowing through their star-packed lineup with a mid-90s heater and pinpoint control. His scoreless streak is currently the longest in the majors. Miguel Castro pitched a spotless eighth and Joe Mantiply handled the ninth. San Diego’s Seth Lugo gave up two runs on six hits over six innings and took the loss.

