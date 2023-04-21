Guerrero’s 11th homer in Bronx leads Jays over Yanks 6-1
By SCOTT ORGERA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead in the first inning with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs to lead the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 6-1. Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings. Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Yimi García finished a five-htter. Toronto went ahead against Domingo Germán when George Springer doubled on the game’s first pitch and two batters later Guerrero hit a drive into the visitors bullpen in left-center for his fourth home run this season.