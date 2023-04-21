Skip to Content
Isles score 4 fastest goals in playoff history, top Canes

By VIN A. CHERWOO
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1. Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late to pull away. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots for the Islanders, who had a pair of one-goal losses in the first two games at Carolina. Jesper Fast scored for the Hurricanes and Antti Raanta finished with 32 saves. Game 4 is back at the UBS Arena on Sunday. The late outburst gave the Islanders the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history.

