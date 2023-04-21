Meneses hits 1st homer, Nationals rally past Twins 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Meneses hit his first homer of the season, Keibert Ruiz singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on a chilly night. Joey Gallo’s solo homer was one of just five hits for the Twins, who have scored two or fewer runs in seven of their 20 games. Minnesota led 2-0 before Meneses went deep in the seventh to chase Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Lane Thomas and Ruiz had RBI singles in the eighth against losing pitcher Griffin Jax. Erasmo Ramírez picked up the win and Kyle Finnegan got the save for Washington.

