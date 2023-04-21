Moore’s OT power-play goal gives Kings 3-2 win over Oilers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series. After Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was called for high sticking at 1:44, Moore took Gabriel Villardi’s pass from behind the net and put it between the legs of Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner to give the Kings their second OT victory of the series. The Kings have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe had the Kings’ other goals. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid had the second multi-goal playoff game of his career. Evan Bouchard had a pair of assists and Skinner made 28 saves.

