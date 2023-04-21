N Mexico St gives AD extension despite hoops problems

New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia signed a contract extension earlier this month on the same day that chancellor Dan Arvizu stepped down. Moccia oversees a basketball program with former players who are suing the school’s board of regents and two former coaches. The players claim administrators did nothing after they tried to tell them they had been sexually assaulted by teammates. Both the AD and Arvizu signed the contract on April 7, the date Arvizu announced he would leave immediately instead of at the end of his contract on June 30. The Las Cruces Sun-News acquired the contract, which calls for Moccia to make $425,000 in the last year of the deal.

