Orioles finally allow a run, but beat Tigers 2-1 anyway

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring grounder in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Baltimore Orioles their fourth straight victory, 2-1 over the Detroit Tigers. With the Tigers down to their last strike in the ninth, Javier Báez hit a tying single off Orioles closer Félix Bautista, snapping a 34-inning scoreless streak by Baltimore pitchers. The Orioles immediately answered. Ryan Mountcastle hit a one-out single off Jason Foley, then went to third on a single by Anthony Santander. Frazier followed with a soft grounder to the right side, and first baseman Spencer Torkelson’s throw home was not in time to get Mountcastle.

