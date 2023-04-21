Red Sox snap Brewers’ 4-game win streak with 5-3 victory
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alex Verdugo homered for the second straight game and doubled to help the Boston Red Sox defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. The Red Sox snapped the Brewers’ four-game winning streak. Verdugo also went deep Thursday in Boston’s 11-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins. He hit a two-run shot in the third inning Friday against Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta. Boston rallied from a 3-2 deficit thanks in part to its patience. Each of the last three Red Sox who scored had reached base on a two-out walk.