Shohei Ohtani strikes out 11, Angels beat Royals 2-0
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out a season-high 11 and allowed two hits over seven dominant innings, and fill-in catcher Chad Wallach hit a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Ohtani struck out the side in the first inning, and he struck out the final six Royals he faced. In between, Kansas City managed two singles and two walks while getting just one runner to second base. After issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth, Ohtani struck out his final six batters to secure his major league-best 12th double-digit strikeout game since the start of 2022.