Zuccarello scores 2, Wild beat Stars to take 2-1 series lead
By TYLER MASON
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored twice and Ryan Hartman had a three-point game as the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Zuccarello scored Minnesota’s first goal on a backhander and beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger on a breakaway in the third period. Marcus Johansson, Marcus Foligno and Hartman added goals for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson, who did not play in Game 2, made 23 saves for the Wild. Luke Glendening scored for Dallas. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.