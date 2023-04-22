Alabama’s Milroe, Simpson vying to replace Bryce Young
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s competition to become Bryce Young’s successor at quarterback continues. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson wrapped up spring practice with a battle that figures to carry over into preseason camp. They’re vying to replace 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Young, who appears poised to become the first Alabama passer picked No. 1 in the NFL draft after skipping his senior season. The Tide failed to make the College Football Playoffs even with him, potentially ratcheting up the pressure on whoever emerges as Young’s successor.