Álvarez, Tucker go deep beat Braves for 3rd straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Yordan Álvarez and Kyle Tucker each hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Kyle Wright, and the Houston Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 for their third straight victory. Álvarez’s sixth long ball of the season came one night after he hit a go-ahead, two-run shot in the ninth inning for the decisive runs in a 6-4 win. Álvarez, who finished third in the AL MVP voting last year for the World Series champion Astros, connected against Wright on a 414-foot homer that sailed into the Chop House restaurant in right field to make it 2-1. Tucker followed by going deep to center.

