Arozarena 4 RBIs, Rays beat White Sox 4-3, are 12-0 at home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning as Tampa Bay set a major league record by going deep in each of its first 21 games, then hit a 10th-inning single for his fourth RBI that gave the Rays a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Tampa Bay is 18-3, the best start in the major leagues since the 2003 New York Yankees. The Rays are 12-0 at Tropicana Field, the best start at home since the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers won their first 13 games. Arozarena hit a two-run homer in first off Dylan Cease.

