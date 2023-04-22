Arraez drives in two, Marlins beat Guardians in DH opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luis Arraez had a two-run single and Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo homer, sending the Miami Marlins to a 6-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader. Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber matched his career high with four walks and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Reigning NL Cy Young selection Sandy Alcantara was scheduled to pitch against Bieber in a battle of aces, but was scratched with what the Marlins are terming “very mild” biceps tendinitis. Andrew Nardi retired all four batters he faced in relief of spot starter Devin Smeltzer, who gave up one run in four innings.

