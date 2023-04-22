Aston Villa equalizes late to draw at Brentford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Douglas Luiz grabbed a late equalizer as Aston Villa snatched a 1-1 draw at Brentford in the English Premier League to keep its aim of European qualification on track. Ivan Toney looked to have secured a 100th win for Thomas Frank as Brentford manager with his 20th goal of the season in the 65th minute. But Villa has yet to not score in a match since Unai Emery was appointed manager last October and Luiz kept up that record with a close-range finish in the 87th. Villa stayed in sixth place and is two points behind Tottenham in fifth.

