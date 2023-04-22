Chun wins $1 million for charity with hole-in-one at Chevron
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — In Gee Chun won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the Chevron Championship Saturday. Chun, who is South Korean, jumped around and high-fived members of her team after watching the ball curve and roll in at The Club At Carlton Woods. Chevron pledged to donate $1 million for the first hole-in-one on the par-3 17th to support partners in diversity, inclusion and education. The money won Saturday will be donated to the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston.