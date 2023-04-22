Chun wins $1 million for charity with hole-in-one at Chevron

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — In Gee Chun won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the Chevron Championship Saturday. Chun, who is South Korean, jumped around and high-fived members of her team after watching the ball curve and roll in at The Club At Carlton Woods. Chevron pledged to donate $1 million for the first hole-in-one on the par-3 17th to support partners in diversity, inclusion and education. The money won Saturday will be donated to the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.