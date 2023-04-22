Coach Prime, Buffs stage quite the show in snowy spring game

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — New Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes staged quite a show on a cold and snowy day and with the stands full of fans eager to catch a glimpse of what could be in store this fall. In more of a glorified practice than a spring game due to the conditions, the Buffaloes showed plenty of promise. The announced attendance was 47,277 fans. That was more than the last nine versions of the spring game combined. The stars on the field were quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. The two transfers who followed Coach Prime to Boulder from Jackson State have quite a connection.

