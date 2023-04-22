Denny Hamlin wins 1st superspeedway pole of his career

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the first superspeedway pole of his career and will lead the field to green at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner and two-time winner at Talladega. He turned a lap at 180.642 mph in Saturday qualifying to put his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the top starting spot. Hamlin bumped Aric Almirola in a Ford from Stewart-Haas Racing and his JGT teammate Ty Gibbs. Chase Briscoe of SHR qualified fourth and was followed by Ryan Blaney of Team Penske. Ford and Toyota drivers took nine of the top-10 qualifying positions. Kyle Larson in ninth was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet.

