Djokovic to miss Madrid Open along with Nadal

MADRID (AP) — The Madrid Open says that top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Spanish tournament. The Madrid Open says on Twitter: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole.” No specific problem was mentioned. But Djokovic has talked about issues with his elbow recently. Rafael Nadal said this week that he would miss the Madrid tournament due to a nagging hip injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January.

