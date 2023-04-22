Dodgers rebound from 13-0 loss with 9-4 win over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — James Outman and Max Muncy each homered twice as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-4. Outman was 4-for-5 with four RBIs. He has homered seven times this season, the most by a Dodgers rookie in the months of March and April. Muncy’s second homer of the game came off Cubs reliever Brad Boxberger in the ninth and Outman delivered his second one batter later. The nine-run scoring blitz came a day after the Dodgers lost 13-0 to the Cubs.

