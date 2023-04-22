Draymond Green won’t change post-suspension, returns Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green fully plans to be suspended again, and had some strong words for the NBA trying to make him an example of suspensions based on past behavior. The Golden State forward is set to return for the Warriors in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings with his team trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after serving a one-game suspension during the defending champions’ 114-97 Game 3 victory Thursday night.

