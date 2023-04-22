Durant scores 31, Suns beat Clippers 112-100 for 3-1 lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Devin Booker added 30 and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard 112-100 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. The Clippers again made a strong run with Leonard watching from the bench. He has missed two straight games with a right knee sprain. It’s the same injury that has sidelined Paul George for a month. Russell Westbrook led the Clippers with 37 points. He had 14 points in the fourth quarter, during a stretch in which the Clippers twice pulled within two points.

