Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:14 PM

García has 3 homers, 2, doubles, 8 RBIs as Rangers rout A’s

KTVZ

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit three home runs and then two late doubles, driving in eight runs as the Texas Rangers routed the Oakland Athletics 18-3. All three of García’s homers were two-run shots, and his first double also scored two to give him a career high for RBIs to go with the 30-year-old Cuban slugger’s first three-homer game. It was the second three-homer game in the majors this season. Trayce Thompson did it for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 10-1 win over Arizona on April 1.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content