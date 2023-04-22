García has 3 homers, 2, doubles, 8 RBIs as Rangers rout A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit three home runs and then two late doubles, driving in eight runs as the Texas Rangers routed the Oakland Athletics 18-3. All three of García’s homers were two-run shots, and his first double also scored two to give him a career high for RBIs to go with the 30-year-old Cuban slugger’s first three-homer game. It was the second three-homer game in the majors this season. Trayce Thompson did it for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 10-1 win over Arizona on April 1.

