García hits 3 HRs for Rangers in 1st 5 innings vs Oakland

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García has hit three home runs for the Texas Rangers in the first five innings against the Oakland Athletics. The 30-year-old Cuban slugger launched two-run shots in the first, third and fifth — all at least 400 feet — as the Rangers built a 13-2 lead. He added a two-run double in the seventh to make it 15-2, giving him a career-high eight RBIs. It’s the first three-homer game for García and the first for the Rangers since Ronald Guzmán connected three times at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 10, 2018. García had the second three-homer game in the majors this season. Trayce Thompson of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit three in a 10-1 win over Arizona on April 1.

