Gervonta Davis knocks out Ryan Garcia with body shot in 7th
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gervonta Davis delivered a stunning body shot in the seventh round, causing Ryan Garcia to stumble back and then go to a knee, ending a highly anticipated bout with a knockout at 1:44. Davis improved to 29-0, with all but two of his victories by knockout. It was the first defeat for Garcia, who won 19 of his first 23 fights by KO. Davis’ victory could set up a showdown with undefeated Devin Haney, who owns all four major championship belts in the lightweight division. Haney faces former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko in May.