Gibson sharp as Orioles win 5th straight, 5-1 over Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Gibson tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in the latest impressive outing by a Baltimore starter, and Ramón Urías hit a three-run double to lift the Orioles to their fifth straight victory, 5-1 over the Detroit Tigers. Gibson allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two in the first to load the bases with one out, then retired the next 11 Detroit hitters. Zach McKinstry hit a solo homer off him in the seventh for the first run allowed by a Baltimore starter since the first inning Sunday. James McCann homered for the Orioles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.