Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks tossed for blow to LeBron in Game 3
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies agitator Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 3 of their first-round playoff series after striking LeBron James in the groin. Brooks committed the flagrant foul while guarding James near midcourt just 17 seconds into the second half, and James went down in obvious pain. Officials tossed Brooks after a brief video review, leading to a raucous celebration in the Los Angeles stands. Brooks and James were matched up again in Game 3, and James completely dominated until Brooks’ ejection. James scored 12 points in the first half, while Brooks had seven on 3-for-13 shooting.