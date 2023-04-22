Hamilton scores in OT, Devils beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 2-1 to cut their series deficit to 2-1. Jack Hughes scored and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores. Akira Schmid got the start in goal in place of Vitek Vanecek and finished with 35 saves. Chris Kreider scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots. In the extra period, Bratt found Hamilton on the right side, and the veteran defenseman skated into the right circle and beat Shesterkin on the glove side. Game 4 is back at Madison Square Garden on Monday night and Game 5 will be in New Jersey on Thursday night.

