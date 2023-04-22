LeBron’s Lakers beat Grizzlies 111-101, take 2-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James finished with 25 points after Dillon Brooks was ejected for striking him in the groin, and the Los Angeles Lakers survived Ja Morant’s 24-point fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101 for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Anthony Davis had 31 points and 17 rebounds. Morant scored 45 points in his return from a one-game absence with a sore right hand, even scoring 22 consecutive points during his stunning fourth quarter while Memphis attempted to rally from an early 29-point deficit.

