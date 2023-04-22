Madrid beats Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has beaten Celta Vigo 2-0 to pressure Barcelona before the Spanish leader hosts Atletico Madrid needing a win to quash any fears of a late season slump. Marco Asensio put Madrid ahead three minutes before halftime. Center back Éder Militão headed in a second goal in the 48th. Madrid’s win trimmed Barcelona’s still healthy lead to eight points with one more game played. A loss by Barcelona to third-placed Atletico at Camp Nou on Sunday could embolden Madrid with eight games left. Fourth-placed Real Sociedad opened a six-point gap over Real Betis in the fight for the last Champions League spot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.