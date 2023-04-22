Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:06 PM

Meneses, Abrams lead Nats over Twins 10-4 in 35-degree chill

KTVZ

By PHIL ERVIN
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Meneses tied a career high with four hits, CJ Abrams hit his first home run since Washington acquired him in a trade last summer and the Nationals beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4. Washington won consecutive games for only the second time this season after a pair of games at Colorado on April 7 and 8. Mason Thompson allowed an unearned run and two hits over 2 1/3 innings.The gametime temperature of 35 degrees was the coldest for the Nationals since the team moved to Washington from Montreal for the 2005 season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content