Meneses, Abrams lead Nats over Twins 10-4 in 35-degree chill
By PHIL ERVIN
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Meneses tied a career high with four hits, CJ Abrams hit his first home run since Washington acquired him in a trade last summer and the Nationals beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4. Washington won consecutive games for only the second time this season after a pair of games at Colorado on April 7 and 8. Mason Thompson allowed an unearned run and two hits over 2 1/3 innings.The gametime temperature of 35 degrees was the coldest for the Nationals since the team moved to Washington from Montreal for the 2005 season.