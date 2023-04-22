NWSL Reign beat Red Stars for team’s best start since 2014

SEATTLE (AP) — Two goals each from Bethany Balcer and Jess Fishlock gave OL Reign a 5-2 home win over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. The victory lifted the Reign to 3-1-0 this season for the team’s best start since 2014. Balcer has scored more goals at home than any other player in the NWSL since 2019. In Washington, the Spirit and Houston Dash played to a scoreless draw. The match between Gotham and the North Carolina Courage had a lengthy weather delay, and the Portland Thorns were set to play Racing Louisville in the late game.

