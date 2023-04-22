Miami’s Oladipo injures left knee late in Heat playoff game

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s Victor Oladipo was helped off the court late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s playoff game against Milwaukee, after the oft-injured guard appeared to hurt his left knee. A stretcher was wheeled onto the floor to help Oladipo off the court. He wound up walking off himself, with assistance from team personnel. Oladipo was driving down the lane when he appeared to slip as he went airborne. He landed near the basket stanchion and immediately began grabbing at his left knee, while teammates reacted in obvious disbelief.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.