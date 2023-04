PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manager Derek Shelton’s contract was extended by the Pittsburgh Pirates after the team’s 14-7 start its best since 1992. Shelton’s contract was set to expire after this season. The Pirates announced the new deal but did not specify a length. Shelton entered the season with a 142-242 record over three years.

