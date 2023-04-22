Pirates run winning streak to 6 with 2-1 victory over Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a key triple and Rich Hill got through five innings for the win as the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates extended their winning streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Pirates raised their record to 15-7 for their best start since 1992, the last time they won a division title. It is also Pittsburgh’s longest winning streak since an 11-game run in 2018. Bryan Reynolds had two doubles and a sacrifice fly, while Hayes and Tucupita Marcano added two hits each for the Pirates. The Reds have lost five games in a row.

